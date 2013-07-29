The Singapore Toy Game & Comic Convention Will Host Hideo Baba, Yuyoyuppe and Cosplayer Aza

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The Singapore Toy, Game & Comic Convention - STGCC is planned to be on 31st August to 1st September 2013, at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo & Convention. Before attending the event’s festivities, people must take a good look at three of the extremely special guests attending one of Singapore’s most anticipated events.



It is important to start with one of the greatest names in Japanese gaming, Bandai Namco’s Hideo Baba. Actually, Hideo Baba is the general producer of the highly acclaimed ‘Tales of” RPG series. Tales of Xillia is one of his most successful games shipping over 600, 000 units On Ps3 alone.



A particular Bandai Namco booth will undoubtedly be distributing a particular D1 edition of Tales of Xillia on STGCC so fans must not miss it! The D1 edition includes the overall game software, a unique music selection CD and an art book featuring the art from the overall game.



The following guest started his career as a Vocaloid producer after the formation of his band in Ibaraki, holding on to the ambition that his music could possibly be enjoyed by every one. His works have now been viewed by more than 10 million times already and is certainly one of Japan’s most recognized sound producers, Yuyoyuppe, also referred to as DJ’TEKINA//SOMETHING.



He has worked with a number of Japan’s top artistes, bands, idols and voice actors. Some of his works include:



- Sound Producer for BABYMETAL on UKIUKI MIDNIGHT, BABYMETAL DEATH, MEGITSUNE, etc. He is also the only DJ who is involved with their official song remix.

- Sound Producer of Tsukiuta 6gatsu for voice actor Aoi Shouta (SHOWTA).

- Participated in TRF’s 20th Anniversary Tribute Album as DJ’TEKINA//SOMETHING.

- Remixed Denden Passion for Denpagumi Inc.

- Arranged BIRTH O BIRTH for Momoiro Clover Z.

- Involvement in the production of songs for various idol groups such as Dream5, Bad Jyanai mon, and many others.



Even with all that work, he also finds time as the vocals/guitarist of Japanese hardcore emo band Lunetia.



Finally, the nest guest is certainly one of South Korea’s most well known cosplayers, Aza. With eight years of Cosplay experience and cosplaying overseas, the famous cosplayer is likely to make her very first Singapore cosplay appearance in STGCC.



In a message to the people attending the big event, the cosplayer previously known as Miyuko wrote “Hi everybody! I am Aza, a cosplayer from Korea! Everyday I'm feeling very excited to be at STGCC this year and I can’t wait to meet everyone in Singapore! See you all at STGCC!



