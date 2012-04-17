Innotech’s New Line of Cleanroom Sticky Mats Now Available Worldwide

St. Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2012 -- Innotech’s cleanroom sticky mats have 30 layers of a thin but tough polyethylene film coated with a medium-tack adhesive which removes dirt and other bacteria-carrying particles from boots, casters, and cart wheels as they cross over the mat into cleanrooms and other controlled environments.



Innotech’s adhesive tacky mats are not damaged by shoes, boots, or cart wheels and are available with an adhesive backing to secure directly to the floor. In areas where the adhesive backing is not ideal (such as carpet) Innotech has aluminum sticky mat frames to secure the mats to which improve the look and portability of the mats.



Although these sticky mats were designed for cleanrooms, they are also heavily used by construction companies working on both remodels and new constructions. The use of the mats prevents dirt, saw dust, and other particles from getting tracked through the new house, office, or hospital.



Innotech’s adhesive tacky mats are available in several sizes and colors and they even provide options for mats that are custom printed with a company logo or design. Each tack mat has a corner tab numbered consecutively 1-30 to assure that only one sheet is peeled off at a time. Their most standard option has 30 sheets per mat and 4 mats per case although their large pack adhesive mats come with 40 sheets per mat and 6 mats per case.



About Innotech Products Inc

Innotech Products Inc. (http://www.innotechprod.com/) is a leading provider of Cleanroom equipment, supplies, and services that cater to individuals who work in controlled environments. Product offerings range from complete, sophisticated air filtration enclosures down to furniture, gloves, and swabs. Established in 1995, the company provides many essentials in the fields of electronics, medical device, pharmaceutical, semi conductor, biotech, food processing, injection molding, and numerous other high tech companies.