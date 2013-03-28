Stiger Entertainment Presents Hott Kitty Kat: The New Face of Hip Hop

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Tiffany Stiger is Hott Kitty Kat, an alluring young woman who loves to do music her own way. This multi-talented musician writes and records a unique brand of rap and hip-hop music that has attracted a global audience and thousands of loyal followers and fans. Hott Kitty Kat is introducing three new tracks to the public on her SoundCloud channel, and the music is a stellar introduction to what is in store from this talented and ferocious hip-hop diva.



Tiffany Stiger, owner of Stiger Entertainment, was already an accomplished businesswoman with years of corporate experience managing civil attorneys. Then, following in the footsteps of hugely successful “self made women” like Paula Abdul, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, she firmly took hold of the management reigns in her own music career.



“I have been doing rap and writing songs for other musicians since I was a teenager,” says Stiger. “Everyone came to me and said if you can manage attorneys, then we know you can manage music artists. So I decided to use my talent and credibility toward achieving my dream, which is to be a part of music. I always had a thing for hip-hop, R&B, pop and dance music so I launched my company Stiger Entertainment and the brand took off. It has been an amazing experience.”



Stiger has also worked successfully in film and television; making appearances on top shows like 7th Heaven and The Ricki Lake Show. As a top-level model for big name designers like Melanie Lane and the Notice Network she has taken her place on the red carpets of Hollywood—even attending the Oscars. But her true passion is music and Stiger is determined to follow her heart and use her ambition toward her passion of rap/hip-hop music going forward.



The songs written and performed by Sitger’s alter ego Hott Kitty Kat, are catchy, heart felt, and street wise. The captivating rap artist brings her own flavor and sex appeal to the productions she creates, as she rhymes confidently about broken love, celebrating life on the dance floor, and making heaps of money.



Although the young entrepreneur has already established herself as a leader in the industry, Stiger remains committed to helping other artists. Her company gives musicians a head start in the music business by connecting them with record companies and labels that will support their song placement and marketing goals.



“I’ve always worked so hard to make the right choices and to not give up on my dreams,” she says with enthusiasm, “I am grateful to have the leverage and ability to help other music artists.”



Tiffany Stiger’s launch of Hott Kitty Kat is coming out of the starting gate strong with her new sound. Thousands of loyal Twitter fans are following her every move and the word is getting out…Stiger Entertainment is a force to be reckoned with. To check out Hott Kitty Kat’s new music visit: https://soundcloud.com/hottkittykat .



About Stiger Entertainment

Stiger Entertainment is a Talent management and Record label submission company. They assist musicians in shopping around at different record labels, matching each artist to the label that best fits their sound, and submitting their record or music for consideration. With 10 years of experience behind them, they have the knowledge and know-how to guide new talent in the right direction in the music industry.



Facebook: www.facebook.com/tiffanystiger

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hottkittykat1>

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/hottkittykat

Website: http://www.stigerent.com/



Contact:

Stiger Entertainment

Media Relations

Email: info@stigerent.com

North Hollywood, CA 91607

Phone: 855-393-5786

Website: http://stigerent.com