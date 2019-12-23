Still Time to Order Meat in Time for Christmas at Just Meats

Lancashire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- Just Meats, one of the UK's leading premium online butchers, has just confirmed that they are still taking Christmas orders, with customers still able to order their much desired meats online and have them delivered to their homes in time for the festive feast.



The company offer the highest quality meat that is available online, all from UK farms and handled by the UK's greatest quality ensuring consistent high quality. The company offer meats of a wide variety including but not limited to beef, chicken, lamb and pork, including a number of hampers which are suitable for Christmas such as mixed variety meat packs and meat hampers.



In addition to thisJust Meats are offering a number of amazing Christmas Meat package deals on their Facebook page, allowing for their customers and everyone in the UK to make even better savings when ordering the premium grade meat for Christmas. People are being urged to like the Just Meats Facebook page to ensure they don't miss out on 2019's best winter meat deals.



Alternatively, those looking to order high quality, premium grade meat in time for Christmas can visit the Just Meats website today where we are certain that they will be able to find everything that they are looking for and more: https://www.justmeats.co.uk/



About Just Meats

Just Meats are suppliers of high quality meats and poultry to people in Pendle and the surrounding areas, offering a vast array of meat packs, burger packs and hampers to ensure their customers can get the best value for money at all times. Located in the picturesque Borough of Pendle Just Meats are able to supply the finest cuts of meat that the area has to offer – Home to not only the best farms but also boasting experienced traditional butchers that can cut and prepare meats to exact requirements. Anyone interested in ordering the finest meat and poultry that Pendle has to offer, should visit their website today: https://www.justmeats.co.uk/



PR Contact

Company name: Just Meats

Website URL: https://www.justmeats.co.uk/

Contact person: David Chilvers

Contact email: sales@pasturefarmfoods.com

Telephone number: 01282 862333

Address: Just Meats/ Pasture farm Foods Limited

6-8 Whitewalls Close

Colne

Lancashire

BB8 8LE

UK