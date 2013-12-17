Stillwagon Distillery Announces Launch of Devils Own Rum Fundraising Campaign

Coos Bay, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Stillwagon Distillery, makers of Devils Own rum, a bold new recipe that embodies the maritime tradition of Charleston, Oregon, recently announced that they are sponsoring a campaign on Indiegogo.com to help raise money to complete the final phase of the launch of their new brand. Stillwagon Distillery has set a fundraising goal of $100,000, which will help them purchase more aging barrels; expand the distillery to provide secure storage for their barrels; expand the stills; purchase a delivery truck to transport the rum from Coos Bay to Portland for distribution; and fund the first of many “Rumbellion” launch parties.



Stillwagon Distillery was born in an old wooden shipyard that carries the spirit and essence of the sailors and the sturdy crafts they relied on for their maritime journeys. The hearty Devils Own rum is crafted using traditional methods and ingredients such as molasses, pure cane sugar and natural spices to make the finished product as authentic as possible. Rum drinkers and enthusiasts will not want miss out on this opportunity to become a piece of history by supporting this truly unique and exquisitely crafted brand of rum.



Starting at a contribution of just $10, supporters of Stillwagon Distillery will be rewarded with a variety of prizes commemorating their gift and their role as a founding member of what will certainly be known as a historic distillery. One of the many exciting rewards being offered is the engraved brass or wooden plaque that will be placed on the side of the barrels from the first run of distilled rum from Stillwagon Distillery. Contributors of $105 or more will not only have their names displayed on the wall of the distillery’s tasting room; they will also be able to order limited edition signed and numbered collectible bottles of Devils Own rum.



Other rewards include Devils Own shot glasses and “Rumbellion” baseball hats, do-rags, t-shirts, fleeces and hoodies. Serious rum enthusiasts will not want to miss out on the opportunity to become a member of the team through the distillery internship program and the VIP package, which will allow them to receive luxury accommodations, including limo service, to the premier launch party.



Anyone interested in learning more about popular Indiegogo projects like Stillwagon Distillery and Devils Own Rum is invited to visit Indiegogo.com where they can start their own new business promotion or browse through the many that are currently being offered.



About Devils Own Rum

Born in an old wooden shipyard amongst the shavings and chips left from the creation of such sturdy vessels, Devils Own is a hearty rum that embodies the spirit of those sailors and the ships that carried them. Stillwagon Distillery uses traditional methods to handcraft their rum, using molasses, pure cane sugar, and natural spices. Stillwagon Distillery has created a recipe that is unique and pleasing to the nose and tongue with a flavor that has drinkers standing on board a ship at sea while keeping the distillery environmentally friendly. For more information, please visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/adopt-a-barrel.