Stillwater Mining Company Investigation Alert: NYSE:SWC Investor Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

The fight between the board of directors of Stillwater Mining Company and a group that includes a former Montana Governor prompted an investigation on behalf of current investors in NYSE:SWC shares concerning whether certain Stillwater Mining officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Stillwater Mining Company officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by not acting in the best interested of Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) investors.



On March 12, 2013, investors including a former Montana governor filed formal notice of their intent to take over the mining company. The group is trying to oust the CEO and board of directors from Stillwater Mining Co.



On March 20, 2013, directors of Stillwater Mining Company are urging shareholders to reject the takeover bid. The CEO of Stillwater Mining Co said that the company is well-positioned to expand its platinum and palladium production if the current leadership remains. Furthermore, the CEO said that the group has leveled a number of misguided criticisms and self-serving demands against the Company.



The group on the other hand has criticized Stillwater Mining's expansions into Argentina and Canada and blame the CEO for a long-term share price decline.



Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $905.97 million in 2011 to $800.24 million in 2012 and that its Net Income fell from $144.29 million in 2011 to $55.05 million in 2012.



Shares of Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) traded in 2011 as high as $25.1 per share and reached in 2012 as high as $14.89 per share.



On March 22, 2013, NYSE:SWC closed at $12.77 per share.



