Stirista Connects B2Bs With Their New Real-Time Automated Business Directory

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- These days, when a company wants to connect on a personal or business-related level with a another business, they do not pick up the phone and call them, they go online to either email them or find other information about them on the Internet.



Whether sending an invitation to an event or an offer for savings on products or services, it can be difficult to get business email lists for a company’s targeted demographic due to CAN-SPAM regulations.



With Stirista’s newly launched groundbreaking technology, the company combines publicly accessible social media data with traditional direct marketing resources to provide one of the most comprehensive automated real-time business directories in the world. Tracking the movements of more than 40 million people worldwide, Stirista has business to business email profiles, including title, company, email and phone number, for more than 20 million individuals and complete business profiles, including address, title, company and phone number, for more than 40 million individuals. The new real-time virtual platform allows the current business directory to be automatically appended.



In addition, Stirista has approximately 100 million business addresses with partial information, excluding an email address.



According to the Stirista, businesses should take advantage of the company’s experience instead of spending an extensive amount of money on hiring additional employees to get the job done.



“Who to market to is often a question of last resort. Most small to mid-sized companies in the b2b marketing space waste time and resources by contacting everyone. Instead of expanding your marketing team and budget, let us handle some of your lead generation,” states Stirista.com. “We'll find the people you need to talk to within the companies you want to target. And we'll bring them right to you. It is a skill we mastered the hard way for our own business, and we're very good at it.”



In addition to obtaining a business mailing list from Stirista.com, businesses can also access the company’s targeted and opted-in consumer email list of more than 100 million individuals.



The company also provides detailed tracking services so businesses know exactly how well their email campaigns are performing.



About Stirista.com

Since 2008, Stirista Global has been the leading provider of business intelligence and consumer profiles, actively tracking consumer behavior and job profiles for more than 200 million individuals worldwide. With three of the 10 largest companies in the world using Stirista for global cultural insight, the company is the preferred vendor list for a large number of Fortune 500 companies. The company has one of the largest proprietary opt-in email databases in the direct marketing industry built through partnerships with retailers, websites and magazines. Stirista's groundbreaking technology combines publicly accessible social media data with traditional direct marketing resources. For more information, visit http://www.Stirista.com