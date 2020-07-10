Stirling Lubricants Now Offers Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- Contact Scott Baubie at Stirling Lubricants, Inc. for Champion WP2 Part# 4090K/12 for a 12 pack of 12.8oz bottles, Part# 4090N/4 for four Gallon jugs, and Part# 4090AC for one 55 Gallon drums. 1150 University Ave #25, Rochester, NY 14607 / 585-813-8855 / scottbaubie@gmail.com



Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil is a premium synthetic blend premix oil for use in 2-Cycle engines. This specially formulated oil meets lubrication and high temperature demands, limits deposits throughout the engine, and delivers clean throttle response. These premium additives provide excellent detergency and dispersant for protection and performance requirements.



Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil is compatible with the combustion process, and gives clean, crisp throttle response. WP2 blends with all new generation fuels.



- For use in air-cooled engines

- Outstanding high temperature performance

- Anti-smoke formula

- Anti-foaming and superior anti-scuffing protection

- Increases performance

- Reduces engine deposits, carbon and spark plug fouling



Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil meets or exceeds JASO FD and ISO-L-EDG lubrication standards.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com