StlCarpetCleaners.com Connects St. Louis Residents With Top Quality Carpet Cleaning Services

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Life can be messy, and carpets seem to soak up messes more than any other material in the home. Stubborn carpet stains have frustrated homeowners for years, and getting those stains out requires special carpet cleaning equipment.



John Wecker knows how difficult it can be to clean carpets. As the owner of John Wecker’s Carpet Cleaning, John has cleaned thousands of homes during his twenty years of service in the field of St. Louis carpet cleaning.



Today, John seeks to connect with new clients through his website, StlCarpetCleaners.com. On the site John aims to provide the information local residents need to make an informed decision on carpet cleaning services. The website has detailed descriptions of the types of services used by John, as well as pricing and contact information.



John Wecker explained why creating the StlCarpetCleaners.com website was so important for his business:



“It’s no secret that most of today’s business is done online. I wanted to expand my company’s online presence and connect directly with St. Louis residents who need carpet cleaning services. Setting up a website was the best way to do that.”



In terms of services and equipment used, StlCarpetCleaners.com describes exactly how the carpet cleaning process works. Carpet cleaners arrive with a truck-mounted hot water system that features higher water pressure and better vacuum suction than portable carpet cleaning machines. This ensures that even the most stubborn carpet stains will be removed.



Customers select which rooms of the house need to be cleaned. They can also sign up for regular carpet cleaning services or order a one-time clean. After the clean is complete, the website claims the service gives carpets a deep, long-lasting clean that will keep them “smelling their best” for as long as possible.



In addition to carpet cleaning, StlCarpetCleaners.com also offers cleaning services for upholstery, leather, tile and grout.



StlCarpetCleaners.com claims that John Wecker Carpet Cleaning has built up a reputation as being a fair and honest service provider. All pricing is discussed upfront with no hidden fees or charges. In addition, carpet cleaners arrive on schedule every time.



A spokesperson for the site explains:



“John Wecker has had twenty years of carpet cleaning experience and he realizes the importance of using the latest technology when cleaning carpets. However his success is down in equal part to his personal ethos of giving a good honest, reliable service at affordable prices.”



For those looking for carpet cleaners St. Louis, StlCarpetCleaners.com has the information needed to make an informed decision on how to remove stubborn stains and other messes around the house. Through the StlCarpetCleaners.com, John Wecker seeks to build on the quality reputation he has developed after twenty years of service in the St. Louis area.



About StlCarpetCleaners.com

StlCarpetCleaners.com provides carpet cleaning services to St. Louis residents. StlCarpetCleaners.com is managed by John Wecker Carpet Cleaning, a St. Louis-based carpet cleaning company that has served the area for over twenty years. For more information, please visit: http://www.StlCarpetCleaners.com