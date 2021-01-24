STOBOX Meets Asia Blockchain Community "Securitize the Future"

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2021 -- STOBOX, an award winning technology and advisory company in the field of digital assets meets Asia Blockchain Community for the first time on 22 January 2021 to share their vision to securitize the future.



The advisory arm helps business clients find the best application of crypto assets with the particular focus on security token offering. While the technology arm uses insights from the advisory arm to build the most disruptive and requested products by the market.



"We have built the Stobox Digital Securities Dashboard and Stobox DLT Network Protocol, which allows any business to easily tokenize their securities, sell them to investors and manage otherwise. We help them to securitize their future." Gene Deyev, CEO told the community.



Asia Blockchain Community is a brand managed under Blockcast.cc, a media group operating from Singapore and South Korea. Blockcast.cc helps to bridge traditional businesses with the new blockchain technology.



"We have come across many platforms and companies that are trying to help the businesses to tokenize. STOBOX has one of the more comprehensive suite of services and products. We look forward partnering them in the near future." Jenny Zheng, cofounder of Blockcast.cc commented.



There are more than 400 community members online for the AMA session at Asia Blockchain Community. Find out more about the AMA session at https://blockcast.cc/interviews/blockcast-cc-interviews-stobox-founders-tokenization-transformation/.



About Asia Blockchain Community

Asia Blockchain Community (ABC) is a community that is based in Asia and run by volunteers. ABC knows the market very well and is backed by a panel of blockchain & crypto experts and influencers. "Slogan: Long Crypto and Short the World"



About STOBOX

Stobox is an award-winning company in the field of security tokens and shapes the industry by advising governments on legislation for digital assets and developing next-generation infrastructure. Their modular platform ensures a maximum of customization possibilities.



