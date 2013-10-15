Stock 4 Less Adds over 4,000 New Products to Their Rapidly Expanding Online Store

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The new items increased the selection in the store's electronics, outdoor sports and home products departments bringing the total number of products offered online to over 30,000. “We're always adding new products that we feel our customers want and by doing so we keep our selection fresh,” according to Gentille Gohoho, owner. “But this time we didn't increase our SKUs by a hundred or so items, we literally added thousands of products at very competitive prices.”



One notable addition to the store's catalog is in the “Home and Furniture” department. New, exclusive wallpaper patterns imported from Germany are now available for both home and office. “Whether the shopper is looking for a contemporary look for their living room or a more conservative design for their office, they won't find a more stylish selection of wallpaper anywhere,” Gohoho says.



Over a hundred different styles of the new paper are available from faux brick and stone to bright and lively solids and patterns that will bring new life to whatever setting they are used in. Gohoho predicts that shoppers will love the German designs. “The first time we saw them, we fell in love with them and one quick look at the styles available and you'll see why. They're simply beautiful, and they're only available from us.”



Stock4Less.com offers free shipping on 99% of the products they sell and offers “Daily Deals” on some of their most popular items. To see all the store offers including the new line of wall paper, visit http://www.stock4less.com.