Stock Alert - Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR), All Grade Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:HYII), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR), All Grade Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:HYII), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI)



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) declined -0.74% recently, while trading on 194,220.00 shares at the price of $1.60. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.78 on May 2, 2013 and was moved to its maximum level of $27.74 on Oct 17, 2012. The stock changed hands in a range of $1.58 to $1.62, bringing its market capitalization at about $59.98M. Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing drugs to improve the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions. Its product candidate, peginesatide, is for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis.



Has AFFY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR) loss of -1.64% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.600 with a total volume of 578,364.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 269,827.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.32 and above $0.86. It floated in a range of $0.51 to $0.63. Its market capitalization now moved to about $20.71M. BlueFire Equipment Corporation designs and manufactures drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies, as well as provides repair and after sale services.



Has BLFR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



All Grade Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:HYII) traded was moving within a range of $0.0006 -$0.001. Its current trading price is $0.0008. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 on May 6, 2013 and $0.90 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 62.33M shares, versus an average volume of 23.81M shares. All Grade Mining, Inc., formerly Hybred International, Inc., is a development-stage company. On January 31, 2008, the Company entered into a merger agreement (the Agreement) with Hybred International, Inc., which is a New Jersey corporation.



How Should Investors Trade HYII Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) added 13.33% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $16.84M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 2.52M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 2.46M shares. The share price after opening at $0.06, made a high of $0.07 and hovered above $0.07, while its recent trading price was $0.0680. E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery, e-waste management, and electronics reverse logistics.



Why Should Investors Buy EWSI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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