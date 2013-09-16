Stock Alert - ARGONAUT GOLD INC (OTCMKTS:ARNGF), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), UOMO Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:UOMO), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARGONAUT GOLD INC (OTCMKTS:ARNGF), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), UOMO Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:UOMO), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC)



ARGONAUT GOLD INC (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) opened at the price of $5.95, along with 9,000.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $5.99 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $5.93 by scoring +1.89% at 12:52PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -25.84%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -15.75%. Argonaut Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold in North America. The company explores for gold and silver.



What was the Moving Force behind ARNGF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on ARNGF



XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.03, starting its day trade with a price of $0.03 and reported a decrease of -0.66%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0300 at 1:48 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.02 - $0.75, while today, up until 1:48PM, its minimum price was $0.03. XUMANII INTERNATION recently added a volume of 1.82 million shares, versus its average volume of 12.88 million shares. Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com.



Has XUII Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



UOMO Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:UOMO) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 15.58% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 1.86 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 196.67%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +141.58%. The company’s traded volume is 4.64 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 60,621.00 shares. UOMO Media Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides music publishing, digital music and video, recorded music and production, and talent management services. The company operates through four divisions.



For How Long UOMO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) is trading with a rise of 3.67% along with the exchange price of $1.13 up till now while its introductory price for today was $1.12.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 178.18% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the plummet/ improvement of 0.89%. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



Will FMCC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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