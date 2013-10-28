Stock Alert - ARIANNE PHOSPHATE(OTCMKTS:DRRSF), PROFITABLE DEVELOP(OTCMKTS:PRDL), OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY) , Centrica PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARIANNE PHOSPHATE(OTCMKTS:DRRSF), PROFITABLE DEVELOP(OTCMKTS:PRDL), OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY) , Centrica PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CPYYY)



ARIANNE PHOSPHATE(OTCMKTS:DRRSF) opened at the price of $1.54, along with 225,772.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $1.63 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.60 by scoring +16.26% at 1:29PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 32.27%. In the previous 3 months it scored +45.85%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 225,772.00 shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 13,082.00 shares. Arianne Phosphate Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily focuses on the development of the Lac à Paul phosphate-titanium deposit consisting of 498 map-designated claims covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares in the Saguenay?Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec, Canada.



What was the Moving Force behind DRRSF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on DRRSF



PROFITABLE DEVELOP(OTCMKTS:PRDL) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.01, starting its day trade with a price of $0.01. Its most recent trading price was $0.0100 at 1:30 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.10 - $0.20, while today, up until 1:30PM, its minimum price was $0.01. Profitable Developments, Inc. engages in the property development business in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition of financially distressed properties; the short and long term rental of properties; and the development of commercial property upon land which was sold due to financial distress.



Is PRDL a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -15.79% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 1.45 points.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -41.05%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 20%. OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. explores for and produces oil and natural gas in South America. Its portfolio comprises 33 exploratory blocks, of which 28 blocks are located in Brazil and 5 blocks are located in Colombia. The company was formerly known as Centennial Asset Participação Corumbá S.A.



Why Should Investors Buy OGXPY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Centrica PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CPYYY) is trading with a fall of -0.13% along with the exchange price of $23.30 up till now while its introductory price for today was $23.20.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -0.51% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -1.69%. Centrica plc is an integrated energy company. Company operates in four segments: British Gas, Centrica Energy, Centrica Storage and Direct Energy. The Company has estimated proven and probable (2P) gas and liquids reserves in Europe, North America and Trinidad and Tobago.



Will CPYYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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