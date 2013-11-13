Stock Alert - Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Dmh International Incorporated(OTCBB:DMHI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Dmh International Incorporated(OTCBB:DMHI)



Eco Building Products Inc(OTCMKTS:ECOB) opened at the price of $0.01, along with 20.60 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.01 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0079 by scoring +2.60% at 1:07PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 83.54%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -52.12%. ECO Building Products, Inc. (ECOB) is a manufacturer of wood products treated with an eco-friendly chemistry that protects against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungus, rot-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites with ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm and fire retardant coating).



What was the Moving Force behind ECOB On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on ECOB



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) stock recently hit highest its price at $8.80, starting its day trade with a price of $8.51 and reported an increase of 8.98%. Its most recent trading price was $8.74 at 1:10 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $1.40 - $8.80, while today, up until 1:10PM, its minimum price was $1.40. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



For How Long FNMAS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 4.00% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 92.40 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.01.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 23.29%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +66.61%. GrowLife, Inc., formerly, Phototron Holdings, Inc. sells and distributse mini-hydroponic greenhouses (Phototron Units) and horticultural seeds, mineral nutrient solutions, growing mediums and germination kits. On February 14, 2011, the Company entered into an agreement and plan of merger (Merger Agreement) with PHI Merger Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary (MergerCo), and Phototron, Inc.



For How Long PHOT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Dmh International Incorporated(OTCBB:DMHI) is trading with a fall of -19.16% along with the exchange price of $0.0346 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.05.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 414.93% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 182.7%. DMH International, Inc. (DMH) is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating specialty t-shirts and other casual and active clothing geared toward the Hispanic community. It focuses to develop, brand and market an entire apparel line named Dale Mas.



Will DMHI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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