Stock Alert - MAXAM GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:MXAM), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Medbox Inc (OTCMKTS:MDBX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MAXAM GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:MXAM), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Medbox Inc (OTCMKTS:MDBX)



MAXAM GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:MXAM) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +50.00% at the price of $0.0003 recently, the company gained a total traded volume of 161.10 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0003. So far, the company’s stock is up +50% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -40%. Maxam Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, mining, and milling of gold, and other precious and non-precious metals. Its principal property, Peoria Seven mine, which is located south of Gila Bend, Arizona, holds 640 acres of the company?s claims. Maxam was founded by Dale L. Runyon in 1974.



For How Long MXAM’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) reported the decline of -5.45% and at the price of $ 0.156 with the recent traded volume of 957,606 shares. The stock's opening price was $0.17. The company has a total market capitalization of $79.55 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.02 - $0.22. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of +4%. Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement, which helps in maintaining normal cholesterol levels and supports normal cardiovascular function.



Has NVLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) rose +1.41% at the price of $4.31 after opening at $4.27. Stock traded recently with the total traded volume of 77,965 shares, as compared to its average volume of 565,472 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $4.12, while it touched its highest price for the day at $4.31. NVIV’s beta value stands at 9.81 points. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



Will NVIV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Medbox Inc (OTCMKTS:MDBX) reported the drop of +11.94%, at $39.75, with the overall traded volume of 524.66 million shares recently.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up +33.61%. The 52-week range for the stock is $00.03 and $215.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $41.00. Its introductory price for the day was $36.00. Medbox, Inc., through its subsidiary, Prescription Vending Machines, Inc., engages in developing a patented machine that dispenses medication to individuals based on biometric identification. Its flagship product, MedBox, is an automated medicine dispensing machine that utilizes biometrics to identify users before dispensing and electronics to verify the physician?s recommendation remains active.



Why Should Investors Buy MDBX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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