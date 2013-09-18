Stock Alert - Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc (OTCBB:LBMH), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc (OTCBB:LBMH), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX)



Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX) opened at the price of $7.60, along with 26.55 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $7.77 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $7.68 by scoring +2.40% at 2:15PM EDT.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained/lost almost 49.42%. In the previous 3 months it scored+44.91%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 46,608.00 shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 60,627.00 shares. Octagon 88 Resources, Inc. is a development-stage oil and gas company. The Company has acquired light and conventional heavy oil assets in Northern Alberta. On Jan 22, 2013, the Company launched the Conventional Oil Production Division by entering into a purchase agreement to acquire its share in the Red Earth Area, which consists of four contiguous sections of P&NG leases,



What was the Moving Force behind OCTX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on OCTX



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc (OTCBB:LBMH) stock recently hit highest its price at $2.30, starting its day trade with a price of $2.26 and reported an increase of 1.33%. Its most recent trading price was $2.29 at 2:34PM EDT. 52 week price range of the company is $0.56 - $2.30. Liberator Medical recently added a volume of 178,133.00 shares, versus its average volume of 188,987.00 shares. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. is a national direct-to-consumer provider of medical supplies to Medicare-eligible seniors. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Liberator Medical Supply, Inc. (LMS), is a direct-to-consumer, provider of Medicare Part B Benefits. LMS has four main product lines: diabetes, urological,



For How Long LBMH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 6.09% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at -0.01 points, while its earnings per share was $-0.21.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 14.81%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +5.98%. The company’s traded volume is 269,086.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 156,297.00 shares. 22nd Century Group, Inc. (22nd Century Group) is a holding company. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, 22nd Century Limited, LLC (22nd Century Ltd), which is a plant biotechnology company. The Company’s products include X-22 Smoking Cessation Aid,



For How Long XXII’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) is trading with a fall of -2.15% along with the exchange price of $0.137 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.14



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook/diminishing overview as it gained/lost 137.5% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 6.7%. Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 1.59 million shares, versus its average volume of 3.23 million shares. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company is a biotechnology and life technology company with a specialty in living-cell encapsulation. It is focused on preparations for a new pancreatic cancer clinical trial through live-cell encapsulation of chemotherapeutic-converting cells.



Will NVLX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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