Stock Alert - Profire Energy, Inc.(OTCBB:PFIE), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Pan Global Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Profire Energy, Inc.(OTCBB:PFIE), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Pan Global Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLO)



Profire Energy, Inc.(OTCBB:PFIE) opened at the price of $4.35, along with 101,200.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $4.70 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $4.32 by scoring +3.35% at 1:27PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 102.33%. In the previous 3 months it scored +210.71%. Profire Energy, Inc. is engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gases industry. The Company manufactures, install and service oilfield combustion management technologies and related products, such as train components and secondary airplates .



What was the Moving Force behind PFIE On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on PFIE



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.07, starting its day trade with a price of $0.06 and reported a decrease of -3.28%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0590 at 1:27PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.08 - $0.10, while today, up until 1:27PM, its minimum price was $0.06. E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery, e-waste management, and electronics reverse logistics.



Has EWSI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -7.94% recently. while its earnings per share was -$0.03.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 18.37%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 6.45%. North American Oil & Gas Corp. (NAMOG) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration in California, through its subsidiary Lani. The Company is focused on its oil and natural gas exploration, exploitation and development operations on projects located in the San Joaquin Basin, California.



Why Should Investors Buy NAMG After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Pan Global Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLO) is trading with a rise of 5.13% along with the exchange price of $0.430 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.41.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -65.68% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 3.37%. Pan Global, Corp., formerly Savvy Business Support, Inc. (Savvy), is a startup company. The Company is engaged in focused on developing environmentally sustainable energy and infrastructure projects and technologies. The Company incubates and has fund investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency technology and green projects, which consists of solutions for basic infrastructure.



Will PGLO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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