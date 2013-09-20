Stock Alert - Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), Far East Energy Corp(OTCMKTS:FEEC), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF),Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), Far East Energy Corp(OTCMKTS:FEEC), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF),Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX)



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) opened at the price of $0.19, along with 7.08 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.21 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.203 by scoring +8.77% at 1:51PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -32.2%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -32.2%. Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States.



What was the Moving Force behind PCWT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on PCWT



Far East Energy Corp(OTCMKTS:FEEC) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.12, starting its day trade with a price of $0.12 and reported an increase of 7.14%. Its most recent trading price was $0.120 at 1:00 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.11 - $0.12, while today, up until 1:00PM, its minimum price was $0.11.Far East Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of coalbed methane gas properties in the People's Republic of China.



For How Long FEEC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 5.82% recently. while its earnings per share was -$0.15.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 16.88%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 20.81%. The company’s traded volume is 543,885.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 447,199.00 shares. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States.



For How Long SBOTF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX) is trading with a rise of 2.06% along with the exchange price of $1.98 up till now while its introductory price for today was $2.09.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 41.43%. Soligenix, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing products to treat life-threatening side effects of cancer treatments and serious gastrointestinal diseases, and vaccines for certain bioterrorism agents.



Will SNGX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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