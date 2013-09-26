Stock Alert - Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), Globalstar, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSAT), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), Globalstar, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSAT), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT)



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) is trading with an drop of -1.58%, along with the trading price of $0.935 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.96.



NOK recently gained a volume of 380,660.00 shares, while its average volume is 329,722.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.17 - $1.50, while today, up until 11:24PM, its minimum price was $0.87. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



Has VPCO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER) stock hit its highest price at $0.94, after starting its trade at $0.84. Company reported an increase of 5.42% at the price of $0.840 recently and its current day range is from $0.75 to $0.94.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $67.88 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 79.39 million. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand



For How Long WTER will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Globalstar, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSAT) recently plunged -4.28% after opening at $1.00. Its current trading price is $0.940. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 1.31 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 3.70 million shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $1.00 while its minimum price was $0.93. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications.



Why Should Investors Buy GSAT After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) opened day trade at $1.00 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.990 recently with the decline of -1.00%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 108,714.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 504,533.00 million shares. PVCT overall market capitalization is $127.37 million. Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. The company?s product line includes PV-10, a Phase II study completed drug candidate for metastatic melanoma, a Phase I study completed candidate.



Will PVCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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