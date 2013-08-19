Stock Alert - WINDPOWER INNOVATION (OTCMKTS:WPNV), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WINDPOWER INNOVATION (OTCMKTS:WPNV), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC)



WINDPOWER INNOVATION (OTCMKTS:WPNV) decreased -16.67% at the price of $0.0400 recently on a traded volume of 1.98 million shares, in comparison to 447,639 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +627.27%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million. WindPower Innovations, Inc., through its subsidiary, WindPower Solutions, Inc., focuses on the refurbishment, remanufacture, enhancement, and resale of wind power turbines. It intends to purchase used or decommissioned turbines, including towers, blades, and spare parts, and to rebuild and recondition them for resale locally and internationally; and focuses to offer preventative maintenance programs.



Has WPNV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) soared +9.66% at the trading price of $0.261 on a traded volume of 847,444 shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 439,240 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +9.66%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.25 and $0.261. Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States.



For How Long PCXCQ will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII) dropped -6.86% at the $0.0190 recently. So far in three months, the stock is down -5%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $1.19. Its introductory price for the day was $0.02, with the overall traded volume of 4.87 million shares. Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company owns a 75% interest in approximately 2600 acres with 59 wells in Wagoner and Tulsa Counties, Oklahoma. It also operates two gas gathering systems for the transportation of natural gas, which are located in Tulsa, Wagoner, Rogers, and Mayes counties of Oklahoma.



Why Should Investors Buy PEII After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC), after opening its shares at the price of $0.07, dropped -9.25% , its recent trading price was $0.0630 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 7.12 million shares, in comparison to 7.69 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.10. Its introductory price for the day was $8.9. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Will ACTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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