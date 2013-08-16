Stock Buzz - Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL), Associated Estates Realty Corporation (NYSE: AEC), American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL), Associated Estates Realty Corporation (NYSE: AEC), American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)



Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) opened the session at $9.01, remained amid the day range of $8.90 - $9.02, and recently traded at $8.97. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.21% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.48M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.24M shares. Education Realty Trust, Inc. (the Trust) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company develops, acquires, owns and manages collegiate housing communities located near university campuses.



Has EDR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL) traded with volume of 1.45M shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.57M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.63 - $17.44. The stock showed a negative movement of -5.82% and was recently trading at $14.39. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.70 Billion. Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I, Ltd. (Freescale) is a provider of embedded processing solutions. An embedded processing solution is the combination of embedded processors, semiconductor devices and software.



Has FSL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Associated Estates Realty Corporation (NYSE: AEC) exchanged 1.45 million shares and the average volume remained 497,924.00 shares. The stock dropped -2.75% and was moving at $14.50. The beta of the stock remained 1.14 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.14. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 50.45 million Associated Estates Realty Corporation (AEC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 26, 2012, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 52 properties containing 13,950 units located in 10 states. The Company operates in one segment: multifamily properties.



Why Should Investors Buy AEC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) gained volume of 15,300.00 shares, while the average volume remained 1.14M shares. The stock decreased -3.19% and remained at $19.74. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 23.37%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM) manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), passenger cars, crossover vehicles and commercial vehicles.



Will AXL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/