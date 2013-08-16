Stock Buzz: ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), CA, Inc.(NASDAQ:CA), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), CA, Inc.(NASDAQ:CA), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX)



ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) opened its shares at the price of $23.49 for the day. Its closing price was $23.88 after gaining +4.97% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.12 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.04 million shares. The beta of SQQQ stands at -2.78.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy SQQQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



CA, Inc.(NASDAQ:CA) percentage change plunged -0.86% to close at $30.99 with the total traded volume of 3.11 million shares, and average volume of 2.74 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $21.48 - $31.43, while its day lowest price was $30.82 and it hit its day highest price at $31.17.



CA, Inc. (CA) is an independent enterprise information technology (IT) management software and solutions company. CA develops and delivers software and services.



Has CA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) started its trading session with the price of $45.04 and closed at $44.29 by scoring -1.05%. DISH’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.14 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.76 million shares. The beta of DISH stands at 1.25. Day range of the stock was $44.09 -$45.04.



DISH Network Corporation is a pay-television (TV) provider, with approximately 13.967 million customers across the United States as of December 31, 2011.



Has DISH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX) ended its day with the loss of -1.46% and closed at the price of $20.55 after opening at $20.51. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.02 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 568,389.00 shares.



Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company operating in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin.



Has REXX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/