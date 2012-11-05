Stock Consultant Offers Starter Tips for Beginners

Bridgewater, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- For a newbie, the stock market often feels like a huge, confusing casino. A good stock advisor or consultant in the highly competitive market can mean the difference between success and failure. If the advice given is good and reliable, then you are more likely to make the right investment decisions and become successful. Also the quick and credible information on data patterns are vital for making quick, calculated decisions for the investment in stocks.



StockConsultant.com makes it possible, through its online system, to give investment advice, tools and information to help you decide what to invest in. The stock market is often just a gamble for beginners. They don’t know how to do the relevant and necessary research that will help them to invest in the right stock and minimise the risk. They see stocks as a short term investment, which is a risky investment strategy.



However, StockConsultant.com, with its swift online network, gives beginners the opportunity to learn more about the stock market and carry out the necessary research. We give access to a number of guides related to stocks, earning estimates and fund management, and deliver recent news about companies and industries. As you learn more about the stock market, you get a better understanding of the various investment strategies and you can then choose one that best fits your situation.



But the stock market isn’t easy. If it were, all stock investors would be rich. And the sad truth is, they are not. While your money is invested, it is still at risk. But, by educating yourself in the stock market and making informed and calculated decisions, you can minimise that risk and give yourself a better chance of success.



We offer:



Educational Resources: To teach our clients, especially newbies, about the stock market so you can understand where your money is going and if you will ever get it back.



Investment Tools and Advice: To be successful in the stock market, there are certain tools and calculations you need to make, which we offer in our online system.



Stock Market Analysis: Stock market analysis based upon the latest information. It includes both fundamental and technical analysis, to better inform you on the best course of action to take.



Money Management: You will get access to the dozen of good methods of effectively managing your money. We will advise you what markets are best for you to invest in to help you reach your investment goals.



PreScreener: A stock screener with 62 preset stock screens!



For more information, you can visit http://www.stockconsultant.com.



About StockConsultant.com

StockConsultant.com has been providing web based automated stock technical analysis since 1999 and is a premier stock tool used on the NASDAQ stock market website.



Contact:

StockConsultant.com

info@stockconsultant.com

Bridgewater, MA USA

http://www.stockconsultant.com