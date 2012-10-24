Leatherhead Surrey, Mole Valley -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Stock Exchange Zone features an innovative and comprehensive platform for viewing stock exchanges in one place. They have launched their new website in a bid to provide a better consumer experience to website readers. While on their new website, readers have the ability to check stock prices, read the latest stock exchange news and exchange rates. Stock Exchange Zone covers the stock exchange and share prices from multiple countries and solves the problem of consumers having to navigate through several websites.



Their content is completely free to read and use, and navigating through the site is easy. Consumers are able to access market information for an individual independent investor or trade faster than ever before. Their new website is a stepping stone for the company, as they strive to offer information from a wide variety and range of sources and partners. Their aim is to enhance the quality offered by competitors and provide a one-stop experience for all.



Additionally, SEZ plans to expand upon their new website to offer an even better service. In the future, they plan to implement real-time data and news feeds. Stock Exchange Zone has already become widely known within the New York and London stock exchange as being one of the leading providers for stock market news. To learn more about their new website, and begin getting the latest stock prices and stock exchange news, head over to their website at: http://www.stockexchangezone.com/