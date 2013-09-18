Stock in Focus: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB: NVIV), CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS: CBYI), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: SBOTF), Southern IT'S International Inc (OTCMKTS: SITS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB: NVIV), CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS: CBYI),STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: SBOTF), Southern ITS International Inc (OTCMKTS: SITS).



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB: NVIV) ended lower -0.71% and complete the day at $1.40. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 522.372 shares. After opening at $1.41, the stock hit as high as $1.60. However, it traded between $0.94 and $6.20 over the last twelve months.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



Has NVIV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS: CBYI) closed yesterday at $0.012, a -42.86% decrease. Around 280.70 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 108.06 million shares. The company is now valued at around $5.02 million.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States.



Has CBYI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: SBOTF) moved up 12.67 percent higher at $1.80 and traded between $1.63 and $1.80 after opening the day at $1.63. Its performance over the last five days remained 40.84%, which stands at 36.46% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 498.9%.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



For How Long SBOTF’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Southern ITS International Inc (OTCMKTS: SITS) shares rose, gaining 65.12 percent to close at $0.0071. Around 38.9 million .Its 52 week traded was $0.001-$0.0135.



Southern ITS International Inc. develops, markets, and installs electronic security systems.



Why Should Investors Buy SITS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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