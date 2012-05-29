Stock market - All for the Common Man

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- When man was a barbarian, buying and selling did not exist: the practice of a bartering system was followed. Under this system people exchanged commodities like grains in exchange for vegetables.. In the neighborhood a person would look for another person who needed vegetables and in return he received grains. This was really a tough process and very time consuming. Gradually, man evolved and so did his civics and soon adopted gold and other precious metal as common currency for exchange of goods and services.



Stock Market Today is a symbol of modernization where man has taken economy to the next level and is operated globally on a common platform and each country is assigned a currency. Every day the stock market supports so many Day Traders that make their living by buying and selling stocks Day trading is a practice of buying or selling of various financial instruments for very short time periods from seconds to minute to hours until l the stock markets are closed.



Traders, who make their living in the stock markets use Level 2 Quotes to help them trade. Level 2 quotes provide additional information to the trader by displaying the depth and liquidity of all active orders for a particular security. Level 2 Quotes are really important for professional traders because they show a list of all active buy and sell orders and what price and quantity assigned to each order. This valuable information is derived from raw tick by tick data and helps traders achieve higher profits.



Identifying Buy Sell Pressure using Level 3 Data for stocks is a new but growing importance to the stock market today. The concept of Buy Sell Pressure is simple. When there are more buyers than sellers for a particular stock the price of the stock goes up and vice verse. The unpredictability and volatility of the stock market today often scares away many novice investors. Any advantage such as knowing the Buying and Selling Pressure of a stock helps new investors can gain confidence and make money in the Stock Market Today. Buy sell pressure is one of the main factors helping individual investors make money in today’s market. There are people who, because of no assistance and lack of appropriate knowledge, lose a lot of money in stocks. If you are looking for a new innovative competitive advance of measuring buying and selling pressure for stocks, the best place to start is to log on to www.level3data.com



