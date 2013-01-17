Stock Market Analyst Peter Leeds Announces Site Dedicated to Facts About Penny Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Located at http://www.PennyStocks.net, the extensive information is geared towards helping individuals avoid the numerous pitfalls among low-priced stocks, while enabling them to practice the most effective techniques when conducting their own research.



“Penny stocks get a bad name,” mentions Leeds. “When investors make some of the common mistakes inherent in the speculative markets, they lose money. With a little simple education, those same investors can realize how easily avoidable their error was in the first place, and then they are able to discover methods to find high quality investments from among the thousands of penny stocks.”



Based upon nearly two decades of experience, the information available at http://www.PennyStocks.net was consolidated and refined by members of the Peter Leeds team and is now provided to the public at no cost. Billing itself as “the straight facts about penny stocks,” the free web site contains over 200 pages of specific and directed information.



Asked which individuals the site will help the most, Leeds comments, “I wish this information was available when I was getting started in penny stocks. It would have helped me from making the major mistakes which cost me all of my money at first, before I learned to trade penny stocks properly.”



Leeds expresses that penny stocks are popular investments for unethical promoters and scam artists, so investors should be extra cautious when trading smaller shares. He urges all individuals to protect themselves by avoiding free stock pick websites, and to only trade in high quality penny stocks which trade on the best stock markets, like the OTC-BB, Amex, or NASDAQ. He also urges individuals to conduct a full due diligence review into any shares they are thinking about buying, as detailed on http://www.PennyStocks.net.



Leeds mentions that neither he himself, nor any of his team members, have ever accepted any compensation from the penny stocks they profile to their subscribers.