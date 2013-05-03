ForexMinute.com Offers Its Popular Tool - ForexMinute News Widget

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- ForexMinute.com, the world’s leading Forex news online portal, is offering a wide range of popular Forex tools, one of them is ForexMinute News Widget. The news feeds on the news widget can be customized as per the specific requirements; thus, these can be the best tools for brokers to provide useful information or news to readers.



Another tool that this popular site offers is Live Forex city times ticker tools. This tool can be merged with the user's websites, Facebook A/C, and blogs. A spokesperson from ForexMinute stated, “ForexMinute experts help you understand the art of an effective Forex Forecast. Our Forex specialists help traders to predict price movements and future market trends by offering tools that study charts of past market action. Furthermore, our daily reports always inform Forex traders with current updates of the market and predicts for the upcoming situations of the market by taking the price of instruments and the volume of trading into account.”



He also said, “Our efficient tools help describe the flow of demand and supply, political factors and market opinions. We also help traders identify patterns of market behavior to increase the probability of producing effective trading results. We interactively provide such vast amounts of information using indicators, number theory, waves, gaps and trends.”



Apart from stock market news Widget and Live Forex Rates Ticker, this site also offers a wide range of tools that include Economic Calendar, Online Currency Converter, Profit & Loss Calculator, Pivot Point Calculator, Fibonacci Calculator, RSS, City Times Ticker and ForexMinute Blog Widget, etc. amongst others.



About ForexMinute:

ForexMinute is the world’s leading Forex news website, providing investors all the required tools to become a top class Forex trader. The ForexMinute.com team offers global investors an array of resources, including financial news by the minute, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, Forex tools and much more. The aim of ForexMinute is to provide investors the leading Forex education tools, so they can visit their leading Forex portal whenever it suits them.



For more information, visit http://www.forexminute.com or call +1 800 758 5780



