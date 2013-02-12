Now Minute-to-Minute Forex News at ForexMinute.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Aiming to target the active and the upcoming investors and traders, the online portal is providing the most vital updates from the Forex market domain.



ForexMinute.com has already pushed ahead the meaning of versatility with its wide range of Forex services. A renowned name to provide the most efficient Forex tools, this online portal has earned the trust of several online Forex brokers and traders, for its valuable and authentic Forex knowledge.



Now with its significant and current financial news on stock and commodity markets, ForexMinute.com is striving towards becoming the top leading online Forex news website. A representative for the organization says, “The commodity and stock market news on the website helps Forex traders understand the dynamics of the markets and the global economic system.”



He further adds, “With latest economic news at their disposal, our world class economic calendar provides website visitors and forex investors the tools of how to trade on the forex market successfully.”



The website’s minute to minute financial market news has also gone live with ForexMinute television. This approach is designed to focus on visual technique to deliver up-to-date news coming out of the leading economies and also the day-by-day factors which are driving the markets around the world.



Other than providing the news on stock markets, ForexMinute also offers the most reliable tools to help investors forecast and calculate the profit or loss of various Forex trades. The forex news portal is committed to provide the most authentic Forex information and ensure an adequate online Forex trading.



About ForexMinute

ForexMinute is the world’s leading Forex news website, providing investors all the required tools to become a top class Forex trader. The ForexMinute.com team offers global investors an array of resources, including financial news by the minute, Forex brokers’ reviews, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, Forex tools and much more. The aim of ForexMinute is to provide investors the leading Forex education tools, so they can visit their leading Forex portal whenever it suits them.



For more information, visit http://www.forexminute.com