Stock Photography - 2nd Edition Published by Blair Howard on Amazon

Cleveland, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Stock Photography - 2nd Edition has officially launched onto the Amazon store. Written and published by Blair Howard, the book aims to entice readers into selling their own stock photos through taking advantage of some well-hidden industry methods and techniques that are being used by famous stock photo publishers all over the world. Currently, Stock Photography - 2nd Edition is available as a Kindle eBook for $3.99, or as a paperback copy for $25.95. Thus far, Stock Photography - 2nd Edition has received tremendous positive reviews on the Amazon page, with many readers thanking Howard for his invaluable input.



The Stock Photography - 2nd Edition book is completely updated with the latest industry information, and the paperback comes in full color, 81/2"x11". The book contains 146 pages - as does the eBook version. However, the new edition contains a fundamentally important chapter that no reader should miss. The new chapter covers prepping images for submission to stock photo agencies, and how to avoid the biggest downfall of all - rejections. Within the new chapter, readers will learn what agencies want to see when accepting new stock photos, and how to get out of the trap that many photographers fall into.



"For anyone wanting to make money from their photography this is a must read. The most difficult things are not only knowing where and how to market your photographs, but also the sort of photographs you should be taking that have the best chance of selling. This is all covered in this book; a small investment for some invaluable advice. I really recommend this book," said M Weston, an Amazon Verified Buyer.



To learn more about Stock Photography - 2nd Edition, head over to the official Amazon site found at: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B007UIA7JY



Or, to learn more about Blair Howard, head over to: http://www.blairhoward.com. You may also contact Blair Howard directly at blair@blairhoward.com.



About Blair Howard

Blair is a freelance photojournalist with more than 30 years of experience. More than 4,000 of his articles have published in national and International newspapers and magazines, and on the web. His online exprience totals more than 10 years, including almst seven years with About.com where he runs the Golf Trave website. Blair also 35 published hard copy books to his credit and some 15 ebooks, published on Kindle etc.