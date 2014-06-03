Stock Pick Reviews Publishes 'At Glance' Review of Genesis Securities

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Stock Pick Reviews has graded Genesis Securities, a brokerage service, against several variables on the latest review enabling investors to take a call at a glance. The variables include fees, tools, customer service and value. Without going through the lengthy details, the investors get an insight into the quality of services provided by the company.



“Our experience suggests that the rating system is often more effective in driving home the point, compared to a detailed review for the simple reason that the people tend to keep off the long articles when researching online. While lengthy information may be okay in print, precise information is better on the screen. The review of Genesis Securities keeps to this approach,” commented a senior reviewer with the company.



Genesis is an online discount broker providing a fully customizable, proprietary DMA platform Laser for the sophisticated traders. The award-winning platform is fully integrated with NASDAQ's TotalView and OpenView products. The mechanism felicitates access to more inside liquidity data than the standard Level II or NYSE OpenBook. Salient features include seamless and easy automatic order placement; easy order interface; and management from Excel.



For data and execution speed, Stock Pick Reviews scores over the competitors. As the executive stated, “Having direct lines to all exchanges, Genesis provides Total Direct Market Access to the traders. Trading software supports creating trading systems, and scanning and sorting based on technical criteria. Portfolio management tools are offered as well.”



‘At glance’ reviews on Stock Pick Reviews make these easier to understand for the people who have recently begun trading and are unused to technical jargon. Thanks to the users’ rating system, they can rate the reviewers as well in case they have used their services previously. Visit to find online trading academy reviews.



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