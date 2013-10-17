Stock Tamer Following These Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- stocktamer.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Roche Holding AG (NASDAQ:RHHBY ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCKJ), AMR Corporation (NASDAQ:AAMRQ)



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Roche Holding AG (NASDAQ:RHHBY ) Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases. The company is also involved in the provision of pharmaceutical products for various therapeutic areas comprising oncology, virology, inflammation, metabolic disorders, and central nervous system. In addition, it offers a portfolio of diagnostics products, such as blood glucose meters for diabetes patients; point-of-care testing devices for use in doctors? offices; high-throughput analyzers for hospitals and commercial diagnostic laboratories; and start-of-the-art instruments and reagents for life science research. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Basel, Switzerland.



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Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCKJ) Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily. The Single-Family Guarantee segment purchases single-family mortgage loans originated by its seller/servicers in the primary mortgage market; securitizes the purchased mortgage loans into guaranteed mortgage-related securities; and guarantees the payment of principal and interest on the mortgage-related securities. This segment serves lenders, including mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, savings banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies (HFAs), and savings and loan associations. The Investments segment invests principally in mortgage-related securities and single-family performing mortgage loans that are funded by other debt issuances and hedged using derivatives. It serves insurance companies, money managers, central banks, depository institutions, and pension funds. The Multifamily segment engages in the investment, purchase, sale, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily mortgage loans and securities; issues other structured securities; guarantees multifamily HFA bonds and housing revenue bonds held by third parties; and offers post-construction financing to larger apartment project operators. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.



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AMR Corporation (NASDAQ:AAMRQ) AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers. AMR Corporation, through its other subsidiary, AMR Eagle Holding Corporation, owns and operates 2 regional airlines with approximately 1,500 daily departures, offering scheduled passenger service to approximately 175 destinations in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company serves approximately 250 cities in 50 countries with, on average, 3,400 daily flights. It has a combined network fleet of approximately 900 aircrafts. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On November 29, 2011, AMR Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York



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