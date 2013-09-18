Stock to Watch: NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB: NNVCD), Petrotech Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS: PTOG), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB: FMCC), Growlife Inc (OTCBB: PHOT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB: NNVCD), Petrotech Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS: PTOG), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB: FMCC), Growlife Inc (OTCBB: PHOT).



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB: NNVCD) ended higher 26.03% and complete the day at $4.60. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 671.565shares. After opening at $3.73, the stock hit as high as $4.60. However, it traded between $1.12 and $5.53 over the last twelve months.



NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections.



For How Long NNVCD will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Petrotech Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS: PTOG) the stock closed yesterday at $0.0350, a 157.35% increase. Around 13.19 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 533.804 shares. The company is now valued at around $30.07 million.



PetroTech Oil and Gas, Inc. initiate, operate, and develop enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities within qualifying oil reservoirs in the United States.



For How Long PTOG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB: FMCC) the stock moved -1.75 percent lower at $1.12 and traded between $1.11 and $1.16 after opening the day at $1.15. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.88%, which stands at -11.81% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 313.28%.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy FMCC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Growlife Inc (OTCBB: PHOT) shares rose, decreasing -11.82 percent to close at $0.0485. The stock is up around 27.63% this year and 223.33% for the last 12 months. Around 16.84 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 7.79 million shares.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally.



Will PHOT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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