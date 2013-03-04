Stock Trading Platform SureTrader Breaks Record of over 150,000 Trades in One Day

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- SureTrader, an online stock trading platform based in Nassau, Bahamas, recently broke its own record of over 150,000 trades in just one day. This exciting news comes on the heels of many other notable achievements for the company. For example, during 2012, SureTrader grew by an impressive 4000 percent.



SureTrader is now so busy, it just hired two new staff members—one to handle the increased demand for new accounts, and one to work in risk control. To prepare for what should be another record-filled year, SureTrader is also planning on doubling its entire staff by year’s end.



In addition, the company just launched an android app, and it is also getting ready to release BATS book data for clients who use SureTrader Pro. SureTrader also just added a new order routing destination of Conaccord CSTI.



SureTrader has been so successful, it is catching the eye of many financial experts. In March, the company expects to be listed in Barron’s magazine as one of the top 20 online firms.



The fact that SureTrader is doing exceptionally well probably does not come as a surprise to the many investors and active traders who work with the online stock trading platform. Since it opened in 2008, the company—which is a division of Swiss America Securities, Ltd. and is regulated by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas—has strived to provide online trading access to those who need more than simply an online broker.



Founded by trader and entrepreneur Guy Gentile, SureTrader works hard to be sure everyone receives the highest level of service possible, combined with the lowest cost.



“The well experienced SureTrader team understands the needs of our clients and offers access to online trading of stocks and options,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that SureTrader provides online tools and resources that equip its clients to meet any challenge of the markets.



For example, one of these tools is a Level II Direct Access software called SureTrader Pro. The day trading platform features “fully integrated point and click trading.” SureTrader Pro allows traders and investors to easily spot who the key players are in each stock, if they are buying or selling, as well as to note any imbalances in the Bid or Ask side. SureTrader Pro also offers a plethora of charts, timing indicators and a variety of other features.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about SureTrader or to open an account is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, investors and traders can browse through in-depth information about the online stock trading platform, pricing information, and read more about SureTrader Pro and other available platforms.



About SureTrader

SureTrader.com is a highly efficient online stock-trading platform based out of Nassau, Bahamas that gives users an edge in shorting stocks as well as long/short-term position taking. With revolutionary microsecond real-time data feeds and an integrated Bloomberg news-wire, SureTrader users enjoy the finest that online trading has to offer. For more information, please visit https://suretrader.com