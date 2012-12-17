Stockholder Alert: The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) Under Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) shares over potential securities laws violations by The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) concerning whether a series of statements by The Cash Store Financial Services Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Shares of the Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) reaches as high as high as $7.99 per share in January 2012.



Then on December 10, 2012, before the market opened, the Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (TSX: CSF; NYSE: CSFS) announced that it will restate the previously issued unaudited consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") for the three and six months ended March 31, 2012 and three and nine months ended June 30, 2012.



Shares of the Cash Store Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:CSFS) declined from $4.40 on December 6, 2012, to as low as $2.91 per share on December 10, 2012.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com