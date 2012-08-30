Stockholm Syndrome Explored in Latest Novel

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Author Michelle Davidson Argyle has always been fascinated with suspenseful stoires about stockholm syndrome, and her latest young adult novel, The Breakaway, explores that very subject.



"Lush, literary, and multi-layered, The Breakaway is completely compelling. Michelle Davidson Argyle is a talent to watch!" ~Zoe Winters, author of Save My Soul



Stockholm syndrome, or capture-bonding, is a psychological phenomenon in which hostages express empathy and have positive feelings towards their captors, sometimes to the point of defending them. (Source: Wikipedia).



What would a teenage girl do if taken captive by nice criminals? Is there such a thing? In The Breakaway, a young adult novel by Michelle Davidson Argyle, the thieves who kidnap Naomi Jensen commit their crimes for reasons you wouldn't expect, and they are forced to take Naomi to keep their crimes a secret. But they don't want to hurt her--at least not physically. Instead, they go about things in a different way, focusing on Naomi's dependence on others and gradually letting her grow attached to them so she won't ever have a desire to try and escape.



But would you fall for such a thing? Naomi suspects what is happening, but she also suspects something like Stockholm Syndrome isn't something anyone can fight for too long, even if they're aware it's happening. This is what frightens her the most. How does one fight a silent, psychological threat? One that might change the very essence of who you are?



Stockholm Syndrome is named after a bank robbery in Stockholm Sweden. Bank employees were held hostage from August 23 to August 28, 1973. After those six days, when the hostages were let go, they were empathetic toward their captives, and even tried to defend them. This behavior was coined "Stockholm Syndrome" by psychologist and criminologist Nils Belerot, and it is certainly a fascinating behavior to study.



In The Breakaway, Naomi Jensen is kidnapped, and it takes her parents two days to realize she's missing. Escape isn't high on her list of priorities when all she has to return to is an abusive boyfriend and parents who never paid much attention to her. For the first time in her life she's part of a family -- even if it is a family of criminals. But she's still a captive. In a desperate attempt to regain some control in her life, Naomi embarks on a dangerous plan to make one of her kidnappers think she's falling in love with him. The plan works too well, and when faced with the chance to escape, Naomi isn't sure she wants to take it.



The Breakaway takes readers on a journey of abuse, neglect, love, and yes, even redemption. Read it and join the journey like so many others have!



Michelle Davidson Argyle lives and writes in Utah. She believes a simple life is the best life. You can find Michelle at her web site http://www.michelledavidsonargyle.com.



Michelle was recently interviewed on ABC-4 Utah, Good Things Utah, Daily Dish. See the interview at: http://www.cw30.com/content/news/dailydish/story/The-Breakaway/jCgRFJ5W6U6Gvby2rNMiDw.cspx



The Breakaway is available everywhere. It is also available in eBook format. Review Copies Available Upon Request



What others are saying:



"With secrets layered upon deception, The Breakaway is a book that kept me up late into the night. It has that amazing quality that left me thinking about the characters long after I was finished reading." ~P. J. Hoover, author of Solstice



"Michelle Davidson Argyle is not only a writer of great skill, she is a writer with a very sharp and compassionate understanding of the human condition many of us fail to appreciate. I believed every word of The Breakaway. And you will, too." ~Jessica Bell, author of String Bridge



"An unflinching portrayal of a young woman's growing attachment to the criminals who kidnapped her, Michelle Davidson Argyle's The Breakaway will leave your heart broken, but your spirit hopeful. You won't be able to put it down until you've read every last word." ~Jennifer Hillier, author of Creep



"The Breakaway is a total mind-bender. This literary roller coaster ride of love, hate, right and wrong will leave readers riveted and breathless." ~Karen Amanda Hooper, author of Tangled Tides



