Stocking Carts Provide Case-Packed Goods at Shelf Height According to Retail Handling Solutions

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Retail Handling Solutions has solved retailer stocking concerns with The Stock & Roll. It is an elegantly simple, one-of-a-kind device that solves common shelf stocking problems making the job faster, safer and easier in supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores or anywhere case-packed goods are displayed on shelves. Retail operations require automation according to Brian McNamara, founder of Retail Handling Solutions, based in Falmouth, Maine. Many of the processes, including retail stocking, is time consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury and product breakage. With all the advances made in other areas of the store, this key operation function has been largely ignored.



McNamara said, “The Stock & Roll adjustable platform presents case-packed goods at shelf height for faster, safer access with no need to stage loads on the floor or balance them on the edge of shelves. It eliminates bending, reaching, stretching, body contortions and wasted motion. It also reduces worker fatigue and the risk of common musculoskeletal disorders.”



By securely supporting heavy loads and non-rigid packaging the Stock & Roll eliminates need to support cartons, leaves both hands free for stocking or unit pricing/repricing. It also reduces dropped product, breakage, spills and associated housekeeping hassles.



Rolls easily between staging areas and stocking locations is another benefit to retailers because it easily transports cases of goods up and down aisles to restocking locations allowing U-boats and pallets to be kept in staging areas out of aisles. The cart eliminates walking back and forth while carrying heavy loads in aisles while allowing stocking to be done by all employees, regardless of size or physical strength.



The compact footprint and unmatched maneuverability ensures that restocking is accomplished with minimum customer inconvenience, even during peak traffic hours. The cart acts as “shelf extension” holding older inventory as newer items are stocked behind. Ideal for freshness dated products in Dairy and Health & Beauty departments.



Retail Handling Solutions (www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. For nearly a century not much has changed in the way retailers’ stock shelves. The process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience.



About Southworth International Group

Southworth International Group is the parent of a family of companies whose mission is to make work faster, safer, and easier. Southworth’s roots date back more than a century. For much of this history, the company has been developing and supplying equipment that provides the many benefits of the practical application of ergonomics in the manufacturing and warehousing industries. Its divisions are widely recognized for their innovative approach to application engineering, extensive product offerings, and adaptability to exact customer requirements including service both before and after sales.



Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



