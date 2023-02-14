Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- The dairy herd management market is a rapidly growing industry that is helping to revolutionize the way dairy farmers manage their herds. With the help of advanced technology, dairy herd management systems are enabling farmers to get the most out of their animals and make the most of their resources.



Dairy Herd Management Market is expected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2027 from USD 7.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by High prevalence of chronic diseases and Increasing demand for vaccines. However, Use of needle-free injection technology is one of the challenges for which may hinder the growth of this market.



The dairy herd management market is driven by the need to maximize efficiency, increase profits, and meet consumer demands. Dairy herd management systems help farmers optimize production by providing better information on herd health and performance. With the help of these advanced systems, farmers can monitor the health of their animals, set goals for production, and take preventative measures to avoid costly problems. Additionally, these systems can help farmers to track the performance of their dairy herd, enabling them to make informed decisions about how to maximize the efficiency of their operations.



In addition to improving efficiency and productivity, dairy herd management systems are also helping to reduce the environmental impact of dairy farming. By providing better information on herd health and performance, dairy herd management systems can help farmers reduce their carbon footprint and water usage. Additionally, these systems can help farmers identify and alleviate problems that could lead to animal welfare issues, reducing the amount of antibiotics used in the production process.



The dairy herd management market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as dairy farmers continue to reap the benefits of these advanced systems. As farmers continue to recognize the value of these systems, they will be increasingly willing to invest in them, driving the market further. With the help of these systems, dairy farmers can get the most out of their animals and resources, and ultimately create a more sustainable and profitable operation.



The increasing herd size of dairy farms and growing consumption of milk and dairy products, increasing public-private funding and investments in dairy farming and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the dairy herd management market.



The automated dairy management systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2020.



Based on product, the dairy herd management market is segmented into automated systems and software. Automated dairy management systems accounted for the largest share of the dairy herd management market in 2020. The large share of the automated systems segment is attributed to the increasing preference for automated systems due to their cost and labor efficiency.



Recent Developments



In 2021, Merck & Co. Inc signed an agreement with LIC Automation Ltd. (New Zealand) which aims to strengthen the product portfolio of the company and increase its customer base. LICA manufactures and supplies specialized and integrated herd management systems and milk-testing sensors for the dairy industry.

In 2021, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany) launched GEA DairyNet. This development will aid farmers in achieving more efficiency and flexibility and enhance animal welfare by collecting and analyzing data.

In 2020, Afimilk Ltd. (Israel) launched AfiCollar which is an integrated system for milking and cow monitoring using an advanced neck collar.



