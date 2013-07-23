StockPair: New Binary Options Platform Simplifies Trading

Malaga, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- StockPair, the new binary options and pair options trading platform, is quickly emerging as a sector leader worldwide of online trading.



Binary Options and Pair Options are a direct and simple means to trade and profit by predicting the marketplace motions of currencies, stocks, products, indices and Pairs of these properties, and are becoming very popular due to the convenience of trading it provides to investors. To know even more, please browse through the information at http://stockpairbinaryoptions.com.



Binary Options has become incredibly popular due to the simplicity and ease of trading. These simple financial investment options are extremely successful as they provide fast and simple returns. On the other hand, Pair Options are a basic and direct means to sell relative efficiency of stocks and profit by predicting which stock within a provided stock pair will do much better.



StockPair offers a user-friendly platform that makes it easy to understand the nuances of trading in binary options and pair options, hence becoming more popular with brand-new traders who do not have the trading experience of a skilled specialist. The payout is shown at the time a trader places a trade, and varies with the pair, choice kind and market conditions.



StockPair's payouts can be as high as 350 %. Among the distinct advantages of Pair Options' is that traders do not should stress over the general market movements. Basically, it is possible to earn a profit even when the market goes down, due to the fact that just the relative efficiency in between stocks which is the relation in between the under-performer and over-performer can have an influence on the total pair option value.



StockPair offers two types of pair choices, namely Fixed and Floating pair options, and traders can choose what works finest for them based on their individual needs. The Stockpair trading platform is operated by Nextrade Worldwide Ltd, a world leader in operating and establishing of Binary Options and Pair Options, making them easily accessible to specific traders around the globe.



The Stockpair platform is constructed around a patent pending prices engine, United States Patent Pending 61/372,890, which makes it possible for precise, actual time rates, and an innovative safe and secure visual interface which offers a special interactive trading experience.



"We serve clients from more than 100 countries and our objective is to offer traders of all levels of experience from worldwide a professional, easy to understand and secure trading environment", states an employee.



" We keep our clients' funds in segregated accounts and impose a rigorous policy regarding our clients' privacy. Our team is comprised of a group of investment, risk management and technology professionals with workplaces in multiple locations worldwide".



For more information, please visit http://stockpairbinaryoptions.com



Premium Accounts plans.



Silver Gold Platinum VIP

Minimum deposit 1000 5000 20000 50000

Daily review YES YES YES YES

Strategy training YES YES YES YES

Trade expert YES YES YES YES

Trade control YES YES YES YES

Trading Indicators YES YES YES YES

Maximum position $600 $1000 $2000 $12000

Maximum total

positions $5000 $10000 $20000 $30000

Monthly cash back - 1.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Minimum monthly volume

for cash back $25000 $50000 $100000

Cash back volume limit $75000 $150000

Minimum balance $500 $2000 $8000



About Stockpair

The Stockpair trading platform is operated by Nextrade Worldwide Ltd, a world leader in operating and developing of Binary Options and Pair Options, making them accessible to individual traders around the world.



Media Contact:

Anvil Marketing, admin@currencymarketupdates.com, Malaga, Spain