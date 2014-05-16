Stockroom Online Store to Sell Modern Wooden Furniture

Kennedy Town, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Furniture is an inevitable requirement for every house, office and institute. There are various kinds of furniture available depending upon their production-material and type. However, wooden furniture is unanimously hailed as the best from all perspective. Stockroom is an online resource that provides good-quality wooden furniture to all. It has stocks of furniture in contemporary style as well as classic. Its collection includes furniture for homes, offices, children and outdoor purpose. There are various products with specific colour and design inspiration. The most dominant inspiration in terms of design is Jojoba L. and Roy M. However, the collection of furniture is not exclusively or limited to a particular style.



The collection at Stockroom has wide variety of tables, benches, chairs, sofas, bed frames, storage, office furniture, lightings and accessories. Visitors can find Eames lounge HK of appreciable quality at the website. None of such are the original items but almost exact replica of those classics. Stockroom stretches its research to remarkable extent to acquire every detail about the design, material and carpentry technique that were involved in the production of those classic pieces. The company engages various techniques and production resources in order to develop pieces that not only look like classics but have all the traits and attributes of those. The only and inevitable difference is the time of production, which is the modern era in case of Stockroom furniture.



Eames Lounge HK features plywood shells with rich rosewood and walnut veneer, high density foam and polished aluminium swivel base. It is available with various leather options and 2 types of bases – fixed 4-star for ottoman and 5-star for lounge chair. Another product inspired by Charles Eames is Eames dining chair. It features ABS seat with gentle curves and matte finish that offer exceptional comfort even in extended seating situations. Its wooden and steel base is inspired by Eiffel Tower. Each unit can be assembled simply and is perfect example of classic Eames design.



In addition to design, material and quality, Stockroom lays impressive emphasis on eco-friendliness. Sustainability and environmental friendliness is the need of the age and production companies can play the biggest role in Green revolution while wholesalers and retailers can complement their effort. Stockroom has varieties of reclaimed wood dining table HK units that are as elegant as any luxury furniture unit but far more ecology-friendly than their counterparts. The tables are priced according their built and design. So, customers can expect to find one that fits their budget too. All items can be purchased online as well as at the showroom of Stockroom near Harbour One.



About Stockroom

Stockroom is an online retailer of classic and modern wooden furniture. Its showroom is at Hong Kong Industrial Building at Des Vouex Road West in Kennedy Town. The ecommerce website sells all types of home, office and outdoor furniture.



Website: http://www.stockroom.com.hk/



For Media Contact:

Company: Stockroom

Address: G1, 19/F, Hong Kong Industrial building, 444 Des Voeux West,

Kennedy Town, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2817 0999

Email Id: info@stockroom.com.hk

Website: http://www.stockroom.com.hk/