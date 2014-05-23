Stockroom Provides Various Designs of Furniture for the Household

Kennedy Town, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Furniture constitutes the most part of the interiors of a house. Beautiful pieces of furniture would only enhance the look and add a classic touch to the interiors. While furniture is coming down through generations as an important part of the household, it has been modified over time. The material of the furniture in the early times implied wood always. In the modern times, it is made of different materials. Despite everything, wood retains its elegance and wooden furniture pieces come with sophistication. The wooden furniture can be both traditional and modern at the same time. Stockroom is an online store selling wooden furniture from different manufacturers from all corners of the world. The furniture pieces available at the online store of Stockroom are modern and classic in their design and consist of sofas, chairs, loungers, loveseats, tables for both household and official purposes.



Furniture is an importance not just in the living room but in the dining hall as well. The dining table enhances the décor of not just the dining hall but also of the entire home interior. Stockroom offers a complete collection of wooden dining tables for modern households. These are available in different sizes, styles, and designs. While some are modeled upon minimal designs others are elaborately designed. The store offers an exclusive oak collection for dining tables. Made in the most unpretentious and simple way the tables are beautiful and sophisticated and can work up space. The tree dining table offered on the online store uses less space and can be fittingly used for less spacious rooms. There are other designs available as well such as the Tulip dining table, solid oak wood dining table, solid elm wood dining table etc.



The furniture pieces offered on Stockroom abide by the eco friendly standards. Almost all the furniture pieces and designs are made from recycled and reclaimed wood. The store offers recycled and reclaimed wood furniture hk from different manufacturers. Besides offering a huge collection of furniture pieces from a number of manufacturers, Stockroom also offers discounted prices for the products. For instance, the Eames DSW Dining Chair is offered at a rebated price. The chair is available in a wide range of colors like white, grey, black, yellow, red, etc.



Apart from offering oak wood furniture, this online furniture store also offers elm wood furniture pieces. The elm wood table is strong and durable. While being simple and unpretentious in its build the table adds a touch of sophistication to the interiors and can be fitted into the dining space of a modern household. It can work up space besides accessorizing the area.



About Stockroom

Stockroom is an online furniture store. The furniture pieces available on the store are offered from a number of manufacturers from all over the world and include chairs, sofas, tables, dining tables, loungers, etc. For more information visit the website.



http://www.stockroom.com.hk/



For Media Contact:

Company: Stockroom

Address: G1, 19/F, Hong Kong Industrial building, 444 Des Voeux West,

State, Country: Kennedy Town, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2817 0999

Email Id: info@stockroom.com.hk

Website: http://www.stockroom.com.hk/