Stocks Alert - AK Steel Holding Corporation(NYSE:AKS), Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR(NYSE:LITB), Masco Corporation(NYSE:MAS), EXCO Resources Inc(NYSE:XCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AK Steel Holding Corporation(NYSE:AKS), Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR(NYSE:LITB), Masco Corporation(NYSE:MAS), EXCO Resources Inc(NYSE:XCO).



AK Steel Holding Corporation(NYSE:AKS) ended higher +2.31% and complete the day at $3.55. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.64 million. After opening at $3.47, the stock hit as high as $3.59. However, it traded between $2.76 and $6.73 over the last twelve months.



AK Steel Holding Corporation (AK Holding) is an integrated producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels and tubular products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel and, together with AK Holding, the Company).



For How Long AKS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR(NYSE:LITB) closed yesterday at $9.87, a -0.90% decrease. Around 3.61 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.69 million shares. The company is now valued at around $483.20 million.



Lightinthebox Holding Co., Ltd. is a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers globally.



Has LITB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Masco Corporation(NYSE:MAS) moved -0.57 percent lower at $19.35 and traded between $19.04 and $19.54 after opening the day at $19.50. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.74%, which stands at -8.38% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 16.15%.



Masco Corporation manufactures, distributes and installs home improvement and building products



Why Should Investors Buy MAS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



EXCO Resources Inc(NYSE:XCO) shares fall, losing -0.53 percent to close at $7.50. The stock is up around 10.78% this year and 0.54% for the last 12 months. Around 3.46 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.39 million shares.



EXCO Resources, Inc. (EXCO Resources) is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore the United States oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays



Will XCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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