Stocks Alert: Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT), FX Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FXEN), Silicon Image, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIMG), Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT), FX Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FXEN), Silicon Image, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIMG), Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)



Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) opened its shares at the price of $13.55 for the day. Its closing price was $14.35 after gaining +8.38% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.19 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 275,013.00 shares. The beta of ALLT stands at1.59.



For How Long ALLT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FX Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FXEN) percentage change surged +5.43% to close at $3.69 with the total traded volume of 1.29 million shares, and average volume of 342,370.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.48 - $6.18, while its day lowest price was $3.50 and it hit its day highest price at $3.86. FX Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with production, appraisal, and exploration activities in Poland.



For How Long FXEN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Silicon Image, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIMG) started its trading session with the price of $5.20 and closed at $5.30 by scoring +2.51%. SIMG’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.17 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 510,934.00 shares. The beta of SIMG stands at 1.47. Day range of the stock was $5.09 -$5.30. Silicon Image, Inc. (Silicon Image) is a provider of connectivity solutions that enable the reliable distribution and presentation of HD content for mobile, consumer electronics (CE) and personal computer (PC) markets.



Will SIMG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) ended its day with the loss of -1.56% and closed at the price of $7.55 after opening at $7.65. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.16 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 648,303.00 shares. Harmonic Inc., designs, manufactures and sells versatile and video infrastructure products and system solutions. The Company's products are of three principal categories.



Has HLIT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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