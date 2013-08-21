Stocks Alert - Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM)



Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR) decreased -0.20% and closed at $34.71 on a traded volume of 2.40 million shares, in comparison to 2.93 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 0.93%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $11.09 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 319.47 million. Altera Corporation is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets high-density programmable logic devices (PLDs), HardCopy ASIC devices, pre-defined design building blocks known as intellectual property (IP) cores, and associated development tools.



Has ALTR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) soared 1.45% and closed at $44.82 on a traded volume of 2.38 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.71 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -0.84%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $43.97 and $45.00. Fastenal Company is engaged in selling industrial and construction supplies in a wholesale and retail fashion. The industrial and construction supplies are grouped into eleven product lines. The Company distributes the supplies through a network of approximately 2,600 company owned stores.



For How Long FAST will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP) jumped up +0.61% and closed at $46.25. So far in three months, the stock is up 104.1%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.07 and $46.84 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $46.40. Its introductory price for the day was $45.95, with the overall traded volume of 2.34 million shares. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for hotel accommodations, airline tickets and packaged tours in China. Ctrip aggregates information on hotels and flights and enables its customers to make hotel and flight bookings



For How Long CTRP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM), after opening its shares at the price of $52.85, dropped -0.21% to close at $52.44 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.34 million shares, in comparison to 2.62 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $2.34 and $2.62 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $52.96. Its introductory price for the day was $52.85 Whole Foods Market, Inc. (Whole Foods Market) is a natural and organic foods supermarkets. As of September 25, 2011, Whole Foods Market operated 311 stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.



Will WFM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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