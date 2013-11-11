Stocks Alert: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)



Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened its shares at the price of $17.45 for the day. Its closing price was $17.75 after gaining +2.22% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 14.42 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 11.44 million shares. The beta of AMAT stands at1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV), and related industries worldwide. The company’s Silicon Systems Group segment develops, manufactures.



For How Long AMAT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) percentage change plunged -0.12% to close at $71.97 with the total traded volume of 183,905.00 shares, and average volume of 551,077.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $61.50 - $73.90, while its day lowest price was $71.51 and it hit its day highest price at $72.03. Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide.



Will NSRGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) started its trading session with the price of $2.89 and closed at $3.06 by scoring +6.62%. DRYS’s stocks traded with total volume of 11.01 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 15.39 million shares. The beta of DRYS stands at 3.26. Day range of the stock was $2.84 -$3.06. DryShips Inc. owns drybulk carriers and tankers that operate worldwide. The company, through its majority owned subsidiary, Ocean Rig, owns and operates 10 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units.



For How Long DRYS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) ended its day with the gain of +1.37% and closed at the price of $17.75 after opening at $17.65. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.34 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 235,963.00 shares. Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products.



Will TSCDY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/