Stocks Alert: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), TW Telecom Inc (NASDAQ:TWTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), TW Telecom Inc (NASDAQ:TWTC)



Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) opened its shares at the price of $32.16 for the day. Its closing price was $32.17 after gaining +1.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.13 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.93 million shares. The beta of CAR stands at4.88. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Avis Budget) operates two brands in the global vehicle rental industry through Avis and Budget. Avis is a rental car supplier positioned to serve the commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry.



For How Long CAR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) percentage change plunged -0.54% to close at $ 1,010.59 with the total traded volume of 1.11 million shares, and average volume of 2.15 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $636.00 - $ 1,041.52, while its day lowest price was $ 1,008.00 and it hit its day highest price at $ 1,015.93. Google Inc. (Google) is a global technology company. The Company’s business is primarily focused around key areas, such as search, advertising, operating systems and platforms, enterprise and hardware products.



Will GOOG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) started its trading session with the price of $90.01 and closed at $90.72 by scoring +0.54%. CTSH’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.11 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.10 million shares. The beta of CTSH stands at 1.05. Day range of the stock was $90.01 -$91.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (Cognizant) is a provider of custom information technology, consulting and business process outsourcing services.



For How Long CTSH’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TW Telecom Inc (NASDAQ:TWTC) ended its day with the loss of -0.21% and closed at the price of $28.84 after opening at $28.95. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.1 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 874,319.00 shares. tw telecom inc. is a national provider of managed network services, specializing in business Ethernet, data networking, Converged, Internet protocol-based virtual private network (IP VPN), Internet access, voice, including voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and network security services.



Will TWTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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