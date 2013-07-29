Stocks Alert - BURBERRY GROUP PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBY), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BURBERRY GROUP PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBY), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY)



BURBERRY GROUP PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBY) opened its shares at the price of $46.59 for the day. Its closing price was $47.15 after gaining 2.52% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 70,575.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 29,387.00 shares. Burberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures, and markets luxury apparel and accessories for men, women, and children primarily in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It provides outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, scarves, shoes, belts, and jewelry.



For How Long BURBY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC) percentage change plunged -7.58% to close at $0.0061. The company traded with the total volume of 13.04 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 28.78 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.01, while its day lowest price was $0.01 and it hit its day highest price at $0.01. MyECheck, Inc. operates in the payment processing industry. The company provides electronic check image services to merchants, payment services providers, banks, and other businesses. It offers remotely created check (RCC) service, a payment engine that enables Internet merchants and other companies to accept payments online or over a telephone.



Has MYEC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF) the company traded with the total volume of 801,990.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 944,959.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.37 - $0.69, while its day lowest price was $0.59 and it hit its day highest price at $0.61. Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Why Should Investors Buy MONIF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY) started its trading session with the price of $14.71 and closed at $14.88 by scoring 0.59%. The company traded with the total volume of 44,227.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 95,799.00 shares. China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



Will CICHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/