Stocks Alert: Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)



Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) opened its shares at the price of $28.93 for the day. Its closing price was $29.56 after gaining +3.18% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.35 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.43 million shares. The beta of CSIQ stands at 3.68. Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of solar power products worldwide.



Will CSIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) percentage change plunged -0.45% to close at $41.79 with the total traded volume of 4.29 million shares, and average volume of 7.05 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $28.05 - $42.37, while its day lowest price was $41.64 and it hit its day highest price at $42.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, sale of semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Analog, Embedded Processing, Wireless.



Has TXN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) started its trading session with the price of $54.85 and closed at $56.18 by scoring +2.44%. ADBE’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.22 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.03million shares. The beta of ADBE stands at 1.45. Day range of the stock was $54.49 -$56.18. Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Digital Media, Digital Marketing, and Print and Publishing.



For How Long ADBE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) ended its day with the gain of +0.22% and closed at the price of $23.21 after opening at $23.11. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.85 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 8.52 million shares. Symantec Corporation and its subsidiaries provide security, backup, and availability solutions worldwide. Its products and services protect people and information in any digital environment from mobile devices, enterprise data centers, and cloud-based systems.



For How Long SYMC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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