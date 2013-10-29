Stocks Alert: Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), Qlik Technologies Inc, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).



Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), increased1.12% and closed at $19.65 on a traded volume of 3.84 million shares, in comparison to 2.22 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 5.41%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and its total outstanding shares are 206.22million.



Will CTRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Catamaran Corporation provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions to the healthcare benefits management industry in North America.



Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK), plunged -2.21% and closed at $26.51 on a traded volume of 3.86 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.95 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.74%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $26.01 and $27.11.



Has QLIK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Qlik Technologies Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and implementation of software products and related services for user-driven business intelligence that enables customers to make business decisions primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Africa.



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), jumped up1.12 % and closed at $62.47. So far in three months, the stock is down -16.74%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.28 and $89.66 and during the previous trading session it marked$64.48 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $3.80 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.44 million shares.



Will GMCR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. engages in the specialty coffee and coffeemaker businesses in the United States and Canada.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) after opening its shares at the price of $30.06, dropped -1.83% to close the day at $29.55. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.82 million shares, in comparison to 3.00 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.49 and $33.67 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $30.25. It started the day at $30.06.



Will MXIM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits worldwide. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.



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